South Jordan Police: Woman crashed vehicle while driving drunk, with 5 unrestrained kids inside

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving recklessly and under the influence with six children in the vehicle.

Friday morning shortly after midnight, 37-year-old Sharanjit Singh Multani was taken into custody on six counts of reckless endangerment and six counts of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle. She also faces charges of reckless driving, failure to provide a child restraint device for a child, and three counts of failing to provide a seat belt for a child. All alleged offenses were listed as misdemeanors or just infractions, although she has not yet been formally charged in court.

Police say Sharanjit was driving south on 4000 West in South Jordan at a "very high rate of speed" when she lost control and crashed. The vehicle hit a guardrail, which police say stopped it from "launching" off a 30-foot retaining wall and into the backyard of a nearby home.

An arrest report says there were six children with her in the vehicle, but did not specify whether they were her own. Only one of them was wearing a seat belt. One of the children who was not buckled was just four years old and was reportedly not in a child seat.

Police also said there was a smell of alcohol in the vehicle and that Sharanjit showed signs of being impaired. Police say she consented to a breath test, which came back positive for alcohol.

She was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail later that morning, and the children were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The seriousness of these injuries was not provided.