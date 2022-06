SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a bank robbery.

The man pictured below is wanted by South Salt Lake Police for questioning in the robbery, which took place Tuesday at Brighton Bank, located at 93 W. 3300 South.

South Salt Lake Police

Police said an "undisclosed amount of money" was stolen. The suspect reportedly made a threat but did not show a weapon.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call the department at (801) 412-3600.