Southern Utah high school coach fined $53 for 'unlawful kissing' of a minor

HILLDALE, Utah — A former coach at a southern Utah high school has entered a plea of no contest to charges stemming from allegations that he made out with a female student who was 16 years old at the time.

Aaron Peter Lacorti's lawyers entered the no-contest plea on July 10. The 37-year-old was arrested in March following an investigation into the incident. At the time of his arrest, Lacorti was an assistant basketball and football coach at Water Canyon High School in Hilldale.

Arrest reports detailed that an anonymous call was originally made to the Arizona Department of Child Services, which then shared the information with the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Hildale is located on the Utah-Arizona border.

At first, the teenage victim denied to police that anything illegal had taken place. However, last week, the victim's parents said the victim "confided in her sister, admitting to the romantic relationship with Lacorti." The teen, who has since turned 17, shared information about their relationship and described "making out" with Lacorti.

During the investigation, the victim shared a letter with police in which he told the girl that they needed to "distance for a while."

As part of the sentencing agreement, Lacorti will be required to pay a $53 fine to the court and be placed on probation for 24 months. The court will also require Lacorti to obtain and pay for a psychological sexual evaluation with a licensed provider and pay for and complete any treatment or counseling recommended.

Lacorti is also ordered to write an apology letter to the victim and have no other contact with her until she is 18 years old.

The district said Thursday that Lacorti's contract was not renewed, and he no longer works at the school.