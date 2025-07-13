'Wait, watch and pray': Evacuations continue as Deer Creek fire rages into third day

LA SAL, Utah — The Deer Creek Fire continued to rage for a third day in southeastern Utah, forcing more residents to evacuate as dangerous winds fueled the growing blaze near the community of La Sal.

Expanded evacuation orders were issued as erratic winds whipped up smoke funnels and high-flying flames, even damaging a Bureau of Land Management fire engine.

"It's pretty much just been wait, watch and pray, to be honest," said Chris Hills, who lives in Old La Sal.

Hills' home was part of the original evacuation order. He rushed back Thursday after getting the call from his wife.

"Exceeding the speed limit from Moab to here, and we had about 45 minutes before the sheriff came in and was like, 'You gotta get out of here,'" Hills said.

The flames threatened his home from the ridgeline above, just yards away from his property.

"Everyone's been talking about it for the past month or so," Hills said. "If something goes, it's gonna be bad."

Ten buildings have been destroyed, including five homes.

New evacuation orders have forced even more homeowners into the same tough decisions Hills faced. As of Saturday night, evacuations were in place for anyone within five miles of the fire, along with the area of Upper 2 Mile Road to the Utah-Colorado border, Mount Manns, Wray Mesa and Doe Canyon.

WATCH: Deer Creek Fire grows to 8,500 acres

"It's kind of a surreal feeling when you're walking around your house. How do you prioritize? What do you take?" Hills said.

Several locals hoped today would be the day they could return to their properties, even if just to grab belongings. But the smoke only thickened, enshrouding Old La Sal in darkness.

"It was a little bit scary there for a second," said Kayli Guild, a public information officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Despite the dangerous conditions, firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

"Any firefighter truly has the same mindset of 'We're a different breed,'" Guild said. "I think that's an amazing, true hero in reaction kind of response."

Those who were displaced found open arms at the La Sal Community Center, which continues to offer refuge, food and clothing.

"We're a tough little strong community out here. We'll hang tough," Hills said.

WATCH: Community comes together to support those devastated by Deer Creek Fire

Additional support is on the way, with a complex incident management team scheduled to take command Sunday.

"What the complex incident management team does is essentially beef up the operation," Guild said.

Guild says the team members are coming from throughout the Great Basin region.

"Today, we ended up with 180 or 190 people. You're gonna see maybe 300-400 people," Guild said.

State fire officials also announced that a Fire Assistance Management Grant was approved by FEMA on Saturday, meaning more federal assistance is on the way as well.

