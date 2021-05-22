Southern Utah man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing wife

IVINS, Utah — A man was arrested in Washington County after shooting and killing his wife, according to police.

Officers responded Friday to a home in Ivins on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found one person dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Steven Timothy Smith, 59, was at the scene with blood on his hands and clothes, and he was taken into custody.

The victim was not named, but according to court documents, the person who first reported the incident to police said Smith shot his wife "after being told that she was leaving him."

A witness told police they heard gunshots from the house, then they entered and saw the aftermath of the shooting. The witness said they saw Smith walking away from the victim, and then they got into a fight. During the fight, Smith reportedly said, "I'm done, I have nothing else." No injuries from the fight were reported.

Others later said Smith was wandering around the house while they tended to the victim.

Inside the home, police found a handgun with blood on the grip that matched the description given by witnesses.

Smith agreed to talk to police. He said he was angry with the victim, and he had left to go withdraw a "large sum of money." No reason was given. Police later found the cash in his bedroom.

When he returned, he told anyone who was not a family member to leave.

However, Smith said he didn't remember anything between the time he told people to leave and when officers arrived.

He faces one charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):