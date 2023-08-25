Speeding driver goes airborne, lands on West Valley City man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was injured after a speeding driver's car allegedly went airborne and landed on top of him inside a West Valley City apartment complex.

Gabriel Yates, 30, told police he had been drinking beers and smoking marijuana earlier in the day on Aug. 7 when he was speeding at 100 miles per hour at 4000 South Redwood Road.

Police say Yates was speeding when he missed a turn into The Redwood apartment complex and jumped a curb, sending him airborne and landing on a man sitting on a ledge with others.

The man suffered broken bones in his arm and shoulder, as well as several cuts on his body.

Yates was officially charged Thursday on charges of negligently operating a vehicle and an improper left turn.