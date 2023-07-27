Watch Now
St. George bank robbery suspect remains at large

St. George Police Department
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 27, 2023
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money following the robbery of a St. George bank Wednesday.

St. George police said the unidentified suspect remains at large after the robbery at the Mountain America Credit Union on River Road just before 5 p.m.

Police shared photos of the suspect Thursday, showing him wearing a white construction helmet, long black shirt and sunglasses.

After the robbery, the suspect left the bank on foot and has not been seen. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact police.

