St. George sex party gone wrong leads to man's arrest

Posted at 12:26 PM, Jul 03, 2021
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man with zip ties on his wrists who claimed the St. George sex party he had attended had gone wrong was arrested on multiple charges Thursday.

Police say a 911 call was made late Thursday about a man who was punching a vehicle and causing damage to a car, the St. George News reports.

After a search for the suspect, officers found Dwight Evan Taitano, 33, walking south on Valley View Drive and appearing to be intoxicated as he stumbled on the road.

Taitano told police the zip ties around his wrists were from a sex party that had gotten out of hand. He said he was able to remove zip ties around his ankles before officers arrived.

According to arrest records, Taitano admitted to striking a woman's vehicle because she "didn't like her attitude" when she stopped to help him. The woman told police Taitano had flagged her down and attempted to get into her vehicle by pulling on the door handles before she drove away and called 911.

When officers didn't have the tools to remove the zip ties around Taitano's wrists, he allegedly began walking away. Additional units were called when Taitano began kicking at officers, including striking one in the face and another in the chest, as well as spitting on the officers.

Taitano faces charges of assault by a prisoner, interference with an arresting officer, failing to stop at an officer’s command and three counts of propelling a bodily substance.

