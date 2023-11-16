Stolen truck crashes in Salt Lake City, critically injuring one person

SALT LAKE CITY — Suspects inside a stolen pickup truck sped away from police after being detected Thursday, only to crash into a car and critically injure the driver.

Police said a detective with the Salt Lake City Police Department's Auto Theft Squad spotted the truck with a stolen license at around 12:30 p.m. near 550 East 400 South. When the detective attempted to the stop the truck, the driver took off at a "high rate of speed," officials said.

The detective did not pursue the truck after it sped off, but police later learned it had crashed into a car nearby at 400 East 600 South.

Following the accident, the driver of the truck and a passenger ran from the scene. Police quickly found the female driver nearby but have yet to locate the other suspect.

The unidentified driver of the car was a man in his 50s who was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

"I was inside and I heard a big boom, and I heard a crash," said witness Patrick Dipasquale. "I looked out my window and see this car spinning a little bit."

Dipasquale said even as he was calling 911, police were already arriving on the scene.

"It was crazy," he said.

No shots were fired during the pursuit of the suspects.

"There's a lot of pieces back here, there's a lot of moving parts," said Sgt. mark Wian. "It's very early in this investigation. [Detectives] are working together to figure out what this investigation is going to look like.