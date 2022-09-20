Student stabbed at Layton High School; school placed on lockout

LAYTON, Utah — A student at Layton High School was stabbed Tuesday, forcing the school to be placed on lockout.

Police said the 15-year-old student was stabbed across the street from the school at Layton Commons Park during a fight between several students. The suspect pulled a small knife from a backpack and stabbed the victim in the upper abdomen.

The 16-year-old suspect fled the scene, but was later taken into custody at an apartment complex near 1300 North and Main Street.

Officials said the victim is expected to survive.

The school is now off lockout status after being placed under the condition following the stabbing.

Police added that the incident is not believed to be connected to gang activity, but that an investigation is underway.