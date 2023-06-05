Students with loaded guns arrested after struggle at Highland High School

SALT LAKE CITY — Three students were arrested Monday following a brief confrontation after bringing loaded guns inside Highland High School.

Salt Lake City police said school security alerted a resource officer about a suspicious car parked on the school's property around 1 p.m. The resource officer later saw three people inside the car, all of whom tried leaving when approached by the officer.

According to police, two of the Highland High School students entered the campus building and tried to make a quick exit, leading the resource officer to call for assistance.

The officer was able to detain both students following what was described by police as a "short struggle," with each student being found to have loaded handguns in their possession.

The third person, a student at East High School, was later found after a short search and arrested.

Police said the two students with guns were arrested and booked into he Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, while the third was released to a legal guardian.

One of the weapons confiscated was previously reported as stolen. Police are investigating how the students gained possession of the weapons and their intent.