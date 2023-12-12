Summit County deputy rams SUV to stop wrong-way driver

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Summit County Sheriff's Office deputy escaped injury after ramming an oncoming SUV that was headin the wrong way on Highway 40.

The sheriff's office reported the deputy was in the area at around 1 a.m. Sunday and responded to a call to assist a Utah Highway Patrol trooper near Exit 4 of the highway.

Seeing the SUV coming towards him on the highway at a speed lower than 50 miles per hour, the deputy made the decision to intercept the vehicle to protect the safety of other drivers.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy aligned his vehicle with the oncoming SUV and slammed into the front passenger side.

Neither the deputy or the female driver was injured. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but officials believe it was alcohol-related.