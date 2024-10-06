Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside ex's apartment in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into a woman's apartment and then barricading himself inside when police were called.

Salt Lake City Police said 40-year-old Michael Dayley broke into an apartment at 1925 W. North Temple. The woman who lived there used to be in a relationship with Dayley.

The woman told police that Dayley broke in, took her phone, and refused to let her leave. She ended up escaping by jumping from a balcony.

Officers tried to contact Dayley to get him to exit the apartment, but he would not comply. SLCPD also said officers heard what sounded like furniture being moved around, possibly in front of the door.

The SLCPD SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called in. During the ongoing incident, police learned that Dayley had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Dayley finally exited the apartment around 2 p.m. and was taken into custody. SLCPD said they expect him to be charged with robbery, unlawful detention, violating a protective order, and interfering with police.

No injuries were reported throughout the ordeal.

_________

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):