Suspect arrested after stealing multiple vehicles, crashing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole multiple vehicles and fled from police after crashing in Salt Lake City.

According to the Unified Police Department, Jesse Ulibarri, 31, originally stole one vehicle in Millcreek before getting into a hit-and-run accident and fleeing on foot. An officer was able to locate Ulibarri, but he was able to escape after the two got into what was described as a "scuffle."

After being located by another officer near 5000 South and Arbor Lane, Ulibarri stole a pickup truck from a construction site and rammed a police car before driving out of the area.

Because the stolen truck was outfitted with a tracking device, police were able to locate Ulibarri in Taylorsville before he headed towards Salt Lake City. Police broke off a pursuit due to being able to track Ulibarri and the truck.

Once in Salt Lake City, Ulibarri drove onto an embankment under Interstate 15 at 1300 South and crashed the truck before once again fleeing the scene on foot.

After setting up a perimeter in the area, police were able to apprehend Ulibarri and take him into custody. He was taken to jail after being treated for injuries he sustained in the crash.