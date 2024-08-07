Suspect arrested for setting fires in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been arrested on suspicion of setting multiple fires in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said its investigators worked with police to identify and arrest 32-year-old Jacob Biada, who they say was responsible for "a series of dangerous fires that threatened the safety and well-being of our community," according to a press release on Wednesday.

Biada was arrested and charged in connection with a fire on July 8 in the parking garage of Brigham Apartments, located at 201 E. South Temple.

Officials say the fire started near a vacuum/air machine in the garage. When crews arrived, they saw a man running away. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and saw a man entering the garage around the time of the fire, and they identified him as Biada.

Then about two weeks later on July 21, a Salt Lake City firefighter said a tote full of equipment was stolen from the back of his truck. He said he saw Biada with the tote, and Biada claimed he found it by a dumpster. The firefighter recovered the equipment, but didn't realize that his wildland firefighting clothing was missing.

The next day, Biada walked into a fire station wearing the "distinctive yellow" wildfire clothing, which had the firefighter's name on it. He was detained by police and interviewed.

Charging documents allege that Biada intentionally started the parking garage fire. Biada told police that he was in the garage near the vacuum when the fire started. He reportedly admitted that he started a fire at the nearby Twilite Lounge bar, as well as several other fires, but he would not give the dates or locations.

He was charged with a first-degree felony count of aggravated arson and a third-degree felony for theft. He is being held without bail.