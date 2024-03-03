Suspect arrested for shooting teen in McDonald's parking lot

MURRAY, Utah — Police say a suspect has been arrested for shooting and critically wounding a teenage victim in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant over the weekend.

On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., Murray Police received reports of a shooting at the fast-food restaurant at 4452 S. 300 West.

Officials say there were three teenagers in a car, and they had a gun. At some point, the gun was "discharged," police said, and one of the teens was hit. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, police gave an update that they had identified Jhon-Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes as the suspect.

Detectives determined that he fled the scene after the shooting and later left the state. They tracked him to Colorado, where local police were able to find and apprehend him.

Paredes is awaiting extradition back to Utah, and officials say he is expected to face charges of attempted homicide.