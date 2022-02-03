Suspect arrested in 1997 kidnapping, assault in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — After nearly a quarter of a century, a suspect has been arrested in connection to a Salt Lake City kidnapping and sexual assault in 1997.

Jaime Calderon, 46, was originally identified as the suspect who allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint at the Salt Lake City International Airport on April 7, 1997, and then sexually assaulted her at an unknown location.

At the time of the original investigation, detectives sought an arrest warrant for Calderon and listed him in the National Crime Information Center database.

Recently, the Marin County Sheriff's Office in California notified Salt Lake City police that Calderon had been arrested. Police in Utah are now in the process of extraditing Calderon back to the state.

No other information on Calderon's arrest in California was made available.