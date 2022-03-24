Suspect arrested in 2019 homicide of Utah woman

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Thursday that they had made an arrest in the 2019 homicide of a Utah woman.

According to police, on the morning of July 27, someone kicked down the door of Blaire Leavitt's apartment and shot her in the head.

For nearly three years no arrests were made and her case went unsolved. Then, the Salt Lake City Police Department announced six newly discovered suspects last month.

One of those six suspects, 26-year-old Katoa Pahulu was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday by the Maui Police Department and charged in connection to Leavitt's death.

According to a statement, On Friday, March 18, Pahulu turned himself in on an outstanding warrant related to the homicide of Leavitt.

Police in Utah are waiting for Pahulu to be extricated from Hawaii.

Captain Victor Siebeneck with the SLCPD said last month, they believed all six suspects were present during, or had some role in the crime, but only one of them is responsible for pulling the trigger that caused Leavitt's death.

On February 23, this year, the SLCPD announced they had made an arrest of one of the suspects. Lachelle Fiefa was booked into the Salt lake County Jail on one count of felony obstruction of justice.

Police reported they believe Fiefa, "willingly drove two of the men involved in the homicide to Oakland, California, despite knowing they had been involved in Ms. Levitt’s murder."