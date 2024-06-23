Suspect arrested on I-15 for kidnapping girlfriend

LEHI, Utah — A man was arrested on the side of Interstate 15 in Utah County for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and trying to take her back to California.

West Valley Police said they received a call from one of the victim's family members Saturday around 6:30 p.m. The victim is from California but lives in Utah now.

The victim's boyfriend came to visit, and while supposedly heading to the grocery store, police say he took her and intended to go to California instead. While driving, police say he told her things like he couldn't live without her.

The woman texted a family member and gave them updates on where they were. The family member then called police.

West Valley City Police found security camera footage of the car the couple was in, and put out basic information to local law enforcement.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle and pulled the driver over on I-15 in Lehi. The man was taken into custody, and the woman is now with family. She was not hurt. Police added that the two are both in their mid-20s.

Police said they expect that the man, whose name was not immediately released, will be booked Saturday night facing charges of kidnapping.