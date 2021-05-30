Suspect arrested, victim identified in fatal Magna shooting

MAGNA, Utah — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Magna Friday night and arrested a suspect.

Omar Isael Gomez Salazar, 28, was shot and killed during a confrontation with another man around 9:45 p.m., according to Unified Police. The incident occurred at a barbecue at a home near 3700 South and 8200 West.

UPD says Salazar is from Colorado and had come to the Salt Lake area just a week prior for work. He had two children with his domestic partner or wife.

Juan Alvarez, 44, was arrested early Saturday morning.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Alvarez and Salazar had been arguing over the phone that night. Salazar arrived at the house, and police say as soon as he got out of the vehicle he arrived in, Alvarez pulled out a handgun and shot Salazar in the face from about 25 feet away. The shooting was also captured on the homeowner's doorbell camera. Alvarez allegedly also kicked the victim after he fell to the ground.

Witnesses also reported seeing and hearing screaming and commotion after the shooting, then multiple vehicles fleeing the area "in a crazy manner."

Police later located Alvarez driving southbound on I-15 near Scipio via cell phone pings. They attempted to pull him over, but he did not stop. Police ultimately stopped him using spike strips.

Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, failure to stop at the command of an officer, driving under the influence and carring a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

He is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.