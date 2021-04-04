Watch
Suspect at large, victim in critical condition after Millcreek shooting

Posted at 3:04 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 17:04:38-04

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man Saturday in Millcreek.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. near 3700 S. Highland Drive. According to Unified Police, the 40-year-old victim is in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, is still at large. His name was not released, nor was any further identifying information.

Police are searching the area for the suspect. They do not know what the motive behind the shooting was at this time.

