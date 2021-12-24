Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect crashes stolen SUV, attempts to carjack vehicle at Salt Lake car wash

items.[0].image.alt
Salt Lake City Police Department
Salt Lake City police surround stolen SUV after suspect flees
Carwash CarJack1.jpg
Posted at 1:14 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 15:18:38-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A car theft suspect led Salt Lake City police on a wild pursuit Friday that ended with a carjacking attempt at a car wash.

Police first responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. of a possible impaired driver, with a witness claiming the driver of an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and had crossed into oncoming traffic.

Carwash Carjack.jpg
The VIP Car Wash in Salt Lake City where a suspect attempted to carjack a vehicle

Before police arrived in the area of 800 South and 1000 West, the 28-year-old suspect had crashed the stolen SUV at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Montgomery Street, then walked away from the scene.

After being spotted by an officer on Redwood Road, the suspect ran towards the nearby VIP Car Wash and attempted to steal another vehicle in the parking lot.

Two officers were able to apprehend the man before he was able to take the vehicle. The attempted carjacking victim was not injured during the incident.

An investigation found the suspect, who is believed to have been impaired, had at least one felony warrant at the time of his arrest.

"It's Christmas Eve, we are certainly very thankful that there was no one out in the area where this crash happened, and we're very fortunate that no one was hurt," said police spokesperson Brent Weisberg.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere