Suspect crashes stolen SUV, attempts to carjack vehicle at Salt Lake car wash

SALT LAKE CITY — A car theft suspect led Salt Lake City police on a wild pursuit Friday that ended with a carjacking attempt at a car wash.

Police first responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. of a possible impaired driver, with a witness claiming the driver of an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and had crossed into oncoming traffic.

FOX 13 The VIP Car Wash in Salt Lake City where a suspect attempted to carjack a vehicle

Before police arrived in the area of 800 South and 1000 West, the 28-year-old suspect had crashed the stolen SUV at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Montgomery Street, then walked away from the scene.

After being spotted by an officer on Redwood Road, the suspect ran towards the nearby VIP Car Wash and attempted to steal another vehicle in the parking lot.

Two officers were able to apprehend the man before he was able to take the vehicle. The attempted carjacking victim was not injured during the incident.

An investigation found the suspect, who is believed to have been impaired, had at least one felony warrant at the time of his arrest.

"It's Christmas Eve, we are certainly very thankful that there was no one out in the area where this crash happened, and we're very fortunate that no one was hurt," said police spokesperson Brent Weisberg.