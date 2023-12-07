Suspect flees in stolen disabled-accessible van; crashes in Provo rail yard

PROVO, Utah — All activity in the Provo rail yard was halted Thursday morning after police say a suspect stole a van with a disability ramp and fled officers before crashing near several train cars.

The Provo Police Department said Isaac Ochoa, 26, stole the van from a gas station at 900 West Center Street just before 6:30 a.m. and sped off down 920 South.

After calling off all attempts to stop Ochoa, police set up a perimeter around the rail yard and halted all train activity.

Shortly afterwards, officers located the van on its side and saw Ochoa climbing out and fleeing on foot before being found hiding under a train car.

Ochoa was taken into custody and booked into the Utah County Jail on several charges, including DUI, vehicle theft, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Since the stolen vehicle was an accessibility van, police are attempting to learn if there will be any potential impact to its owner.

