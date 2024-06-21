Suspect in 2021 kidnapping, murder of Kearns woman pleads guilty

SALT LAKE CITY — More than three years after the body of a Kearns woman was found wrapped in plastic bags on the side of the road, a suspect has pleaded guilty to murdering her.

Nicole Solario-Romero went missing in February 2021 and local officials said evidence suggested she had been kidnapped and shot.

Shortly after Solario-Romero's disappearance, the Unified Police Department arrested Orlando Tobar and Jorge Medina-Reyes in connection to the incident.

More than a month later, in March 2021, the body of Solario-Romero was found wrapped in garbage bags.

Eventually, four other people were also arrested in connection to the case.

Now, more than three years later, Medina-Reyes pleaded guilty to his involvement in the murder, the Salt Lake District Attorney stated.

Officials detailed that Medina-Reyes and Tobar forced Solario-Romero from her home at gun point and drove her to a residence in West Valley City.

"While inside the residence Ms. Romero was shot once in the head by Mr. Medina-Reyes and then, according to witnesses, shot a second time by Orlando Tobar," the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said in a release. "Ms. Romero’s body was later wrapped in plastic bags, transported from the scene by Orlando Tobar and an additional defendant, Cristian Morales, and left on the side of the road in Tooele County."

On Thursday, Medina-Reyes pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony murder and one count of first-degree felony kidnapping.

Medina-Reyes is the third out of six co-defendants to plead guilty in the case.

He will be sentenced on July 23.