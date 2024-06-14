Suspect in 2023 Salt Lake City soccer field shooting sentenced

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was arrested in 2023 after a shooting that left two people injured at a Salt Lake City soccer field will serve at least five years in the Utah State Prison.

Steven Macias, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, first-degree felonies, nearly one year after his arrest in May 2023. The remaining charges against him were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, documents indicate.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Macias to five years to life in the Utah State Prison for each of the charges. the sentences will be served concurrently and Macias was credited for already serving 410 days.

Before the sentencing, Macias confessed to shooting and killing his neighbor in Texas in 2023 "because his neighbor had upset him," documents report.

Because of this, Macias will next be sent to Texas to go through the court system.

Macias was arrested in 2023 after he shot a 65-year-old man and a 21-year-old man at the 17th South River Park in Salt Lake City.

Both men were injured and the shooting caused a chaotic scene as about 30 people were in the area when shots were fired.

After firing his weapon, police reported Macias rode his bike away and then got into a car. He later called police and was arrested.

Documents reveal that at the time of his arrest, Macias told officers he was just visiting Utah and was intoxicated when he realized he lost some money.

"Macias stated that he was upset with the older Hispanic male, so he took out his AR-15 from his vehicle and started shooting," documents read in part. "Macias admitted that he then turned and started shooting into the crown behind him. Macias admitted that he was aware of the people around him and he had no regard for anything."

During the sentencing Friday, prosecutors pushed the judge to run Macias' sentences consecutively, while the defense argued that Macias felt "absolutely horrified as to what happened."

The defense said during the sentencing that Macias took full responsibility and put alcohol and mental health issues at the root of what caused the incident. They pushed the judge to release Macias for treatment and probation.

Ultimately, the judge sentenced Macias to prison time.

"The court would also strongly recommend that while you are in prison, that you take advantage of the resources that are available there," the judge said during the hearing. "There is substance abuse treatment there that you can take advantage of and I would recommend you do that."

After being sentenced and escorted out, Macias' mother spoke out, vouching for her son.

"The person who committed this crime doesn't seem to be the same person who all of you know," the judge said after Macias' mother finished speaking. "But you understand that the conduct and the consequence of that conduct truly justifies a prison sentence and not probation."

As Macias begins his sentence, he will soon be sent to Texas to face a judge in the 2023 homicide of his neighbor.