1 person critically wounded after shooting at Salt Lake City soccer field

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was critically wounded Monday evening when a shooter rode their bicycle to a soccer field in Salt Lake City and began firing into the crowd.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the 17th South River Park, located at 1150 W. 1700 South.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded and learned that someone rode up on a bike and began shooting. The suspect then rode away on the bike before getting into a vehicle.

One person was shot and is in critical condition.

At least one car in the area was shot and damaged.

SLCPD officials said they do not know yet whether this was a targeted shooting or random. They are working to identify the suspect and the vehicle they fled in; no description is available at this time.

Police have secured the park and anticipate being there for several hours after the incident.

Police said there were many witnesses, and anyone with information about this incident (including cellphone video or photos) is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.