KEARNS — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting Friday in Kearns.

The shooting occurred in the area of the 5500 South block of 4220 West.

Following the incident, police sent an alert that the unidentified suspect was still at large. However, shortly after, an update was given that the suspect had been taken into custody.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story