Suspect in custody after police vehicle stolen in Salt Lake City

FOX 13 News
Officials on the scene where a stolen police vehicle was recovered in Salt Lake City
Posted at 2:04 PM, Mar 17, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken into custody Thursday after officials said he stole a Salt Lake City Police Department vehicle before abandoning it along a neighborhood street.

Police could be seen surrounding the vehicle where it was left in the area near 860 South 300 East.

After leaving the police vehicle, the suspect fled the scene before being apprehended a few blocks away on Edison Street.

Medical personnel could be seen working on the unidentified suspect as he was lying on the ground in handcuffs. It's not known what injuries the suspect suffered during the incident.

