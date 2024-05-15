Suspect in Dylan Rounds case pleads guilty to murder, cause of death revealed

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A man who was arrested more than a year ago in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds in 2022 pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder.

James Brenner, age 60, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony murder in the death of 19-year-old Dylan Rounds, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person during a preliminary hearing.

FOX 13 News

During Wednesday's hearing, it was also revealed for the first time that Rounds died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Rounds' disappearance in 2022 caught attention nationwide as he was last seen over Memorial Day weekend in Montello, Nevada, 30 miles West of his home in Lucin, Utah.

Family said Rounds moved to the area to start his own farm.

Nearly a year after his disappearance, in 2023, James Brenner, age 60, was charged with murder in connection to the case.

Brenner had reportedly been "squatting" on a remote property near Rounds' farm at the time of his disappearance. He was arrested after a pair of boots were found near the property that contained Rounds' blood and Brenner's DNA.

Additionally, during the investigation, officials found a time-lapse video showing Brenner cleaning a gun with blood stains on his arms and shirt. The shirt in the video was later seized and tested positively for Rounds' DNA.

In April of 2024, family reported that Brenner led authorities to where Rounds was buried as part of a plea agreement.

Dozens of volunteers spent hours in the west desert of Utah with high-tech equipment to uncover Rounds' remains. The Rounds family expressed at the time that their "ultimate goal," was to "get Dylan back and move forward."

Officials said as part of the agreement, Brenner received a reduction from first-degree felony aggravated murder to second-degree felony murder. Additionally, the second charge, desecration of human remains, was dismissed. An unrelated case of aggravated assault that had no relation to the Rounds case was also dismissed.

As part of the plea agreement, sentences for each of the three charges will run consecutively and prison time for Brenner is mandatory.

Brenner's sentencing was scheduled for July 1 at 1:30 p.m.