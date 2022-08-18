Suspect involved in Draper homicide arrested, previously a wanted fugitive

DRAPER, Utah — A week after a shooting left one person dead in Draper, police arrested a suspect who they believe pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. outside of the Heritage Apartment Complex, located at 11715 S. State Street.

One person died in the incident - identified by police as 33-year-old Remey Rowland. Officials said he was not a resident of the apartment complex.

Alexis Marquez, 21, was arrested in connection to the incident and now faces a murder charge.

Court documents reveal Marquez and Rowland communicated prior to the shooting in texts and phone calls. In the communications, the two talked about meeting to exchange drugs and money, court documents state.

Police traced Marquez back to the apartment complex where he lived with a family member, documents report.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Marquez and "took the suspect into custody after a lengthy standoff where he barricaded himself in a bathroom," court documents state.

Among the items, officers found a fanny pack with bullets that matched the casings found at the shooting location and shoes with possible blood.

Police say the man was already a wanted fugitive for charges in Draper and Sandy and that "evidence of an illegal drug transaction was found in the victim's vehicle."

Marquez was booked into the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.