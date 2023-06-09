Suspect killed in Ogden police shootout had multiple warrants out for arrest

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police identified the suspect killed Tuesday during an police-involved incident Tuesday in which an officer was shot outside an apartment complex.

During a briefing Friday, Ogden City Police Chief Eric Young said the department had received a call from a woman saying a man whom she had a protective order against was in her home and had a gun.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, 37-year-old Brian Simonton, in the parking lot with the gun in his hand. When ordered by officers to drop his weapon, he instead fired at officers, leading police to return fire and striking Simonton multiple times.

"Simonton did not respond to commands to move away from the handgun, which was still within his reach, and a police K9 was deployed to pull Simonton out of reach of the handgun," Young described. "Once he was out of reach of the weapon, officers approached Simonton and found he sustained significant injuries from gunfire.”

Simonton later died at the scene from his injuries.

During the exchange of gunfire, one officer was shot and is now at home recovering from his injuries.

Young said there were several separate warrants out for Simonton's arrest, including one for domestic violence assault and another for various weapons charges.