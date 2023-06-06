Witnesses report dozens of gunshots, large police presence in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A large police presence was seen Tuesday afternoon in Ogden, and a witness told FOX 13 News that he heard dozens of gunshots.

Ogden Police officials have not released any information but said they will hold an on-camera briefing at 6 p.m.

Melvin Holland was in the area near the Ogden-Weber Technical College when he heard gunshots ring out. Then he saw multiple police cars pulling up to the entrance of the college.

"It was sporadic at first, but then it became, like, rapid. It was not automatic gunfire at all — it was definitely just single shots, but it was pretty rapid fire," Holland said. "I would say 30 rounds shot, and then more and more officers showed up."

