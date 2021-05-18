Suspect performed 'lewd acts' in Weber County horse stall

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect they say performed 'lewd acts' inside a horse stall.

According to the department, a car driven by the suspect was seen on the property of an upper valley residence. The car is an early 2000s white Nissan sedan, either a Maxima or Altima, with aftermarket wheels.

It is not known if a horse or other animal was in the stall when the alleged acts were performed.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective W. Smith with the sheriff's office.