Suspect shot, killed by police responding to domestic violence incident in Price

PRICE, Utah — A man was shot and killed by police officers who were responding to a domestic violence situation in Price on Tuesday night.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said officers from the Price City Police Department, Helper City Police Department and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office were called to the incident around 11:30 p.m.

No details about the initial incident were provided. Officials said there was an "officer-involved shooting" with multiple officers involved, but it is not yet known how many officers fired shots nor what led to the shooting.

A 31-year-old man died as a result of the shooting.

An Officer Involved Critical Incident investigation is being conducted by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation

"We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation as we diligently gather all the facts," the DPS wrote in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "Further updates will be shared with the media and the public once more information is confirmed."

