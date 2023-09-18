Suspect wanted for fondling Utah Tech student on campus, police say

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are looking for a man who allegedly fondled a female student on the campus of Utah Tech University of the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday evening near Hurst Field. The suspect approached the student and fondled her. He then approached two other female students and "acted in a suspicious manner" while speaking with them, police say.

Due to the incident, the Utah Tech Police Department has increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on the suspect, who is described as having short hair, should call police.