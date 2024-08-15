Suspects arrested after armed robbery, police chase in Salt Lake County

HOLLADAY, Utah — Two people were arrested Wednesday after an armed robbery that led to a police chase, with the suspects' vehicle hitting multiple cars in the process.

Unified Police said they received a call initially believed to be a domestic violence incident in a vehicle near 1050 East on South Union Avenue in Midvale.

When officers arrived, they learned that it was actually an aggravated robbery, and the victim at the scene had a gunshot wound to their arm. The victim gave police a description of the suspects and the car that they fled in, and a search was initiated.

The suspects' vehicle was spotted, and officers pursued it. However, the driver allegedly went into oncoming traffic multiple times — including on I-215 — and hit at least two cars while trying to flee, so police called the pursuit off for the public's safety.

The Utah Department of Public Safety sent its helicopter to help find the fleeing vehicle, and it was eventually spotted again. Officers later deployed spike strips on Van Winkle Expressway near 5800 South and 1700 East in Holladay.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle immediately surrendered to police, but the driver ran away. He hid in the garage of a nearby home, but he was ultimately found and taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Maxwell Archibald. The passenger's name has not been released. They are both in custody, and authorities are working to decide what charges they may face.