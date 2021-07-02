Watch
Suspects go on Cottonwood Heights shopping spree after breaking into car

Cottonwood Heights Police Department
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 14:47:46-04

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects they say broke into a car in Cottonwood Heights and then used a stolen credit card during a shopping spree.

According to a social media post, the suspects broke into the car on June 25 and stole a wallet. They then used the victim's credit card to go shopping at Home Depot, Walmart and a 7-Eleven.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, the Cottonwood Heights Police Department asks that you give them a call at 801-944-7100.

