'Suspicious death' investigated in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Police in Spanish Fork are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" after a body was found next to a dumpster early Friday.

Officers and emergency crews arriving at the scene near 1200 North and 400 East found the deceased middle-aged man at around 6:30 a.m.

According to police officials, the man is believed to be homeless and has yet to be unidentified.

Due to the the circumstances of the man's death are suspicious, it is being investigated as a homicide as the department works with the state medical examiner to determine a cause and time of death.