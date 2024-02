ERDA, Utah — A SWAT team has been called out to a home in Tooele County where a suspect in a domestic violence incident is hiding.

Tooele City Police said they responded to the initial incident Monday morning. The suspect fled from officers and ended up in the adjacent town of Erda.

The suspect, who is male, is inside a house in Erda as of Monday afternoon.

FOX 13 News has a crew en route to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.