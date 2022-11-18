Taylorsville day care worker arrested on child abuse charge

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An employee at a Taylorsville day care center was arrested on a child abuse charge after video showed the woman hitting a 2-year-old boy in the head and throwing him down to the ground.

The Taylorsville Police Department was first notified of the incident on Nov. 3 when a mother reported that after picking up her children from ABC / Tilley Time Day Care the previous day, she noticed one of her son's top front teeth was broken and missing, along with a cut on his lip and dried blood in his nose. When the woman asked the day care to see the surveillance video, employees denied her request.

In the police report, the woman said her child did not have the injuries prior to him being dropped off at the day care.

Police received nine minutes of the requested surveillance video on Tuesday and saw employee Juana Noyola "handling [the child] aggressively and roughly, hitting [the child] in the head twice, and forcefully throwing him down," according to the arrest report. While being thrown down by Noyola, the boy hit his face on a chair, causing the injuries reported by the mother.

The woman told police that her son had to have a root canal procedure due to the injuries suffered at the day care center.

While being interviewed by police, Noyola, 67, admitted to injuring the boy and "admitted to also knowing what she did was wrong." She added that she had received classes to teach day care employees from injuring children in their care.

Noyola also claimed to having disciplined her grandchildren in the past and that they had also bled from the mouth.

Police arrested Noyola who faces one charge of aggravated child abuse.