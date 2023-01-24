Taylorsville police looking for 'dangerous and possibly armed' aggravated rape suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville officials are asking for the public to be on alert for a suspect in an aggravated rape case who is believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed."

Christopher Browning, 45, is described as 6'1" tall, 255 pounds with a tattoo of an expletive across his top lip. Officials say he was last seen with a shaved head and a beard.

Police say Browning was released from prison in 2022 after serving 24 years for rape and burglary charges.

Officials report that an aggravated rape took place in Taylorsville on January 18 involving a woman who was attacked in her home.

The woman and Browning knew each other, police explained but they were not in a relationship.

Browning knows there is a warrant out for his arrest and officials believe he is still in Utah. They urge caution when coming into contact with him.

Anyone with information about Browning or his whereabouts should contact Taylorsville Police Department's non-emergency dispatch number 801-840-4000 and reference case #TY23-1918.