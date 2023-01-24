Birthday party leads to 3 injured in downtown Salt Lake City hotel shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were injured, two critically, following an overnight shooting that began with a birthday party at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.

Police say several people were celebrating a birthday inside a room at the Crystal Inn at 230 West 500 South when the shooting occurred. When officers arrived at around 2 a.m., they found a man in a wheelchair with a gunshot wound.

Another man with a gunshot injury was dropped off at the hospital by a relative. Both men are in critical condition, but are expected to survive, according to police.

Early evidence showed that the 24-year-old man in the wheelchair, along with another person, pulled out guns and fired, leading to the critical injuries. It's not known what led up to the shots being fired.

Salt Lake City Police Department

A 21-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries during the shooting.

The Salt Lake City Police Department's Robbery and Violent Crimes Squad is working with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.