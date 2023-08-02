Taylorsville Police seeking to identify suspects who robbed, assaulted elderly victim

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who broke into an elderly resident's home in Taylorsville and assaulted them.

Taylorsville Police said the home invasion took place Friday around 6:30 p.m. near 6400 South and 3500 West.

The two unidentified individuals "demanded money and assaulted the elderly victim before fleeing the scene," the department wrote in a press release. It was not stated how serious the victim's injuries were nor how much money was stolen, if any.

Police say the suspects were captured on camera at a nearby residence that they tried to enter before going to the victim's house. One appeared to be wearing a black beanie and a black t-shirt, while the other had their face covered and was wearing a black hoodie and red shorts.

Anyone who has information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call 801-840-4000 and refer to case number TY23-25127.

Taylorsville Police Department