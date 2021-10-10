Watch
Teen arrested for vandalizing, setting fire inside LDS church

Jesse Walden | FOX 13
Workers clean up damage done to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Syracuse, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 20:04:34-04

SYRACUSE, Utah — Police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of damaging a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse.

The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the church Saturday around 1 a.m.

Sprinklers in the building extinguished the fire by the time crews arrived, but it was still filled with smoke. The fire, as well as the water from the sprinklers, caused "extensive" damage to the interior. There was also vandalism throughout the church building.

Investigators from multiple local agencies, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are investigating the fire as arson.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention facility. His name will not be released because he is a minor.

