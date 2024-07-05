Teen arrested in Washington City murder will be charged as adult

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A 17-year-old teenager who was arrested over the weekend after a man was found dead in a Washington City apartment will be charged as an adult, police say.

As the teen is being charged as an adult, police identified him as Simeon Calnimptewa.

Calnimptewa was charged with six first-degree felonies, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, officials stated.

Additionally, he was charged with five third-degree felonies including aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

"In Utah, when a prosecution office charges a 16 or 17-year-old juvenile with murder or aggravated murder, the person must be charged as an adult, and a prison term of 25 years to life is the maximum sentence," a statement from the Washington County Attorney's Office reads. "The law also prohibits imposing a sentence of death or life without the possibility of parole."

The charges come after the alleged aggravated murder of Bransen Bryels-Nechanikey, who was found dead inside a Washington City apartment early Sunday.

FOX 13 News previously reported that police were alerted to shots being fired at 2 a.m. at an apartment complex at 20 North Red Trail.

When officers arrived, they found Bryels-Nechanikey on the floor with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

A second victim was with Bryels-Nechanikey at the time of his death and told police that before he was shot, they returned to the apartment and discovered a pile of their belongings gathered in the living room.

Eventually, an "unknown male," exited one of the bedrooms and "proceeded to brandish a firearm at them," arresting documents state.

Bryels-Nechanikey charged at the intruder and began to fight him, documents state.

"During this altercation, the intruder would proceed to discharge his firearm three times."

After firing the weapon, the second victim told police that the thief demanded they open the door, then grabbed a jar of money and ran away.

Upon reviewing security camera footage, Calnimptewa was identified as a suspect and brought in for questioning.

During his interview with police Calnimptewa identified himself to be the individual seen in the security camera footage, "however, expressed not being able to recall the events from the previous night," arresting documents state.

Documents additionally state that Calnimptewa was "continually belching" during his interview with police, and officers smelled alcohol.

Detectives searched Calnimptewa's apartment and found a hoodie, mask and gloves in his bedroom with blood that was seen on the security camera footage. Additionally, detectives found the stolen jar of money and two handguns.

Calnimptewa is being held in the Washington County Jail without bond, awaiting his first appearance in court,