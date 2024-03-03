Teen critically wounded by gunshot in McDonald's parking lot

MURRAY, Utah — A teenager is in critical condition after being shot inside a vehicle at a McDonald's restaurant.

Murray Police received the call around 6:30 p.m. from the McDonald's at 4452 S. 300 West.

Officials say there were three teenagers in the car, and they had a gun. At some point, the gun was "discharged," police said, and one of the teens was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental. Police are investigating what led up to the incident.