Teen Las Vegas murder suspects arrested in Salt Lake City

Posted at 5:19 PM, Apr 13, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teen suspects in a Las Vegas homicide were arrested in Salt Lake City Tuesday.

UTA police officers came into contact with Aaron Guerrero, 18, and a 16-year-old female suspect while riding on a Trax train that had pulled into the 900 South station. When asked to show he had paid for his fare, Guerrero admitted that he did not have a ticket.

A background check showed Guerrero and the girl were wanted on full extradition warrant outS of Las Vegas in connection to a burned body found in a garage last week.

Las Vegas police said the victim had been murdered before someone attempted to burn down the home, and that Guerrero and a 16-year-old female were considered suspects.

Guerrero and the girl were taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail where they will await extradition back to Nevada.

