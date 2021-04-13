Teen Las Vegas murder suspects arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teen suspects in a Las Vegas homicide were arrested in Salt Lake City Tuesday.

WATCH: Video shows alleged harassment by now-fired Wellington Police chief

UTA police officers came into contact with Aaron Guerrero, 18, and a 16-year-old female suspect while riding on a Trax train that had pulled into the 900 South station. When asked to show he had paid for his fare, Guerrero admitted that he did not have a ticket.

A background check showed Guerrero and the girl were wanted on full extradition warrant outS of Las Vegas in connection to a burned body found in a garage last week.

WATCH: SLC Police unveil 'less-lethal' shotguns

Las Vegas police said the victim had been murdered before someone attempted to burn down the home, and that Guerrero and a 16-year-old female were considered suspects.

Guerrero and the girl were taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail where they will await extradition back to Nevada.