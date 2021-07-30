Teen recovering after being shot in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager was shot Friday afternoon in Salt Lake City, and police are asking for witnesses to help with their investigation.

Around 4 p.m., police received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of 900 West and 200 South.

When SLCPD arrived, they found bystanders helping the 16-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times. Officers then applied a chest seal and tourniquet before the teen was taken to a local hospital.

The boy is in critical condition, but stable. However, police say he was not cooperating with the investigation, so there is no suspect information yet. An investigation is ongoing.

SLCPD asks anyone who saw the shooting happen or who has any other information about the incident to call them at (801) 799-3000.