Teen sentenced in fatal shooting of Ogden store owner

OGDEN, Utah — The teenager who pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing a popular Ogden store owner has been sentenced to five years to life in prison.

Antonio Garcia, 16, was given the same sentence for charges of felony discharge of a weapon and aggravated robbery. The sentences will be served consecutively instead of concurrently.

On February 28, Garcia walked into the Super Grocery convenience store and approached owner Satnam Singh. Garcia then pulled a gun and fired four shots, with two hitting Singh who was later pronounced dead.

After being taken into custody, Garcia told authorities he had entered the store to commit a robbery because "he did not have as much cash as he wanted," according to court documents. He also admitted to have smoked THC the day before the shooting, but had stopped "so he could be sober for the robbery."

Garcia agreed to a plea deal on Sept. 10 that reduced the original charge of murder.