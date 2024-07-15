Teenager shot, killed in drive-by shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend in West Valley City, and police are searching for the suspect(s) behind the shooting.

West Valley City Police said the shooting occurred Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. The victim was in the backseat of a car that pulled into the parking lot of WinCo Foods on 5600 West.

After stopping in the parking lot, another vehicle pulled up behind them, and someone from that vehicle fired at the vehicle with the victim inside.

The 17-year-old was hit by a bullet, and those in the victim vehicle drove to a neighborhood just south of the grocery store to seek help. Neighbors there called 911, and an ambulance transported the boy to a local hospital. He later died in the hospital.

Police said investigators are "canvassing" the area near the crime scene to get information on the case. As of Monday afternoon, WVCPD did not have any suspect information to release, nor any indication of a motive behind the shooting.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call 801-840-4000.